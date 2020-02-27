Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming flick Cobra has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet ever since the announcement of the movie. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie and to see Chiyaan in a new avatar. To their bliss, makers have released a teaser poster with brand new information for the Chiyaan lovers.

As per the teaser, the first look of Cobra will be released by the makers on February 28, 2020, at 5 PM. Through this poster, the fans not only got the confirmed date for the first look of the movie but could also enjoy the glimpse of Vikram's upcoming avatar. Although the actor's face is not visible but his toned arms and long hair indicates that he will soon be seen in a bold and rustic character. Sharing the word about the first look, director Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote, "Make Way for Chiyaan!! First Look of #Cobra on FEBRUARY 28th 5 PM!!"

According to the sources, the shoot for this movie is underway in Kolkata after which the next shoot schedule might take place in the beautiful locations of Russia and Europe. Vikram is allegedly playing the role of the photographer in this action thriller movie, paired opposite KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan will also be seen in a pivotal role, marking his debut in the film industry.

After the release of the virile look of Chiyaan donning a black vest, the fans couldn't keep calm and have been showering their love, ever since. The hashtag #CobraFirstLook #ChiyaanVikram and #Cobra have been trending on Twitter.

Ace music director AR Rahman will give background score and music for the movie, while Sivakumar Vijayan is handling the cinematography. The film that is slated to be released in summer 2020, will be produced by Seven Screen Studios in association with Viacom 18 Studios.