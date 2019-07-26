Actor 'Chiyaan' Vikram is known to pick and choose scripts which are different from routine. He always makes sure that he never repeats his roles. Kadaram Kondan, his recent film, which released a few days ago, has opened to mixed responses at the box office. Even Sketch and Saamy 2 did not collect much at the box office. But the actor has his own demand and popularity in the industry.

Vikram will begin shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan in January. After Aishwarya Rai, Vikram confirmed the news that he has been roped in to play a key role in this film.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, the actor revealed his reason for agreeing to do the film.

"When Mani Ratnam narrated me the script and told me about the outline of the character and I was like 'Wow'. It is very intense, fierce, aggressive kind of role for which I have to build a little more body and looks have to be changed. It is more like a beast kind of role and I have been looking for something like this. You can't call him a villain, but is nothing less than being a villain. I have been wanting to do something like this and finally, the chance has come," said the Iru Mugan star.

Vikram will be playing Aditya Karikaalan in the film, which has an immense star cast. Vikram and Aishwarya Rai have acted together previously in Raavan, which is also a Mani Ratnam directorial. They are teaming up once again to work under the same director.

"Working with Mani Ratnam is like knowing a story in bit and pieces with each passing day. It is not like going to school, but even today, it is still like learning the nuances of acting. When working with him, I don't sit still at a place after the scene is done, but keep going behind him to know what he is actually going and how he explains work to his team. Acting, when with his, is a different experience. We will begin shooting from January," said Vikram, explaining how working with Mani Ratnam is like.