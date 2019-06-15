Chitransh Jain, a CA Drop out, is turning tables as a digital entrepreneur by providing a platform called 'Singing Sensations' to the unheard talents.

It was the passion in Chitransh Jain which drove him to drop out of Oxford Brookes University and create a platform for the unheard, budding 'Singing Sensations' as he puts it!

Chitransh Jain, the 24 years old founder of the leading music portal 'Singing Sensations' shares his roots from the land of Rajasthan. His expertise in digital marketing has helped many singers, actors and youtubers like Ashish Chanchlani, Varun Pruthi, Monali Thakur, Isha Koppikar, Gajendra Verma, to name a few.

From the trails of his endeavor so far, he firmly believes that the need of the hour is to provide the budding talents in the nation, the fame that it rightly deserves and it is through his platform singing sensations; and his prospects with brands like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, he feels all his efforts are totally worth it, if an unheard talent gets a platform.

Chitransh Jain says, "No matter if today your singing voice is hidden from the real world, but tomorrow it can be published and bring it to the notice of millions. It is a well-known fact that India is full of young and talented singers with quite mesmerizing melodious voices."

Chitransh Jain adds," But they require the right professional guidance and direction that can perfectly shape their singing talent, and also right platform to channelize their latent talents to the best across the globe."

Through Singing Sensations which is a Digital Platform for Media, Distribution and Talent Management has got the back of every artist who has the talent and grit but is still unheard, it promises to showcase an independent content all across the masses or as he quotes "every unheard talent is just a click away from becoming the 'singing sensation!'