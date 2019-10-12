Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to set the box office on fire in Tamil Nadu. Like Saaho, the movie has reportedly struggled to pull the audience to theatres and now staring at a huge loss.

In nine days, the Ram Charan-produced film has merely grossed Rs 3.5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office with a net income of Rs 3.1 crore. The distributors' share stands at Rs 1.7 crore in the state.

The Surender Reddy-directorial flick is being distributed by Super Good Films in Tamil Nadu. It had fetched the theatrical rights for Rs 7.6 crore with a great expectations. As per the trade trackers, the movie should have earned Rs 18+ crore to be considered a profitable film at the box office.

Unfortunately, lack of promotions and average talks did not help Sye Raa in anyway. This is the second big flick after Saaho to be staring at huge losses in Tamil Nadu.

Saaho had grossed Rs 12.2 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office with a net income of Rs 10.2 crore. The distributors' share of the film stands at Rs 6.05 crore. Although the film performed better than the Chiranjeevi-starrer, the distributors reportedly suffered huge losses due to big investments.

As per the trade reports, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Saaho were sold for Rs 20 crore. Considering the investment, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer should have grossed over Rs 40-45 crore in order to earn a 'hit' status at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Even though Prabhas promoted the movie, the promotions lacked clear strategy to reach the audience across the state.