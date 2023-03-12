Megastar Chiranjeevi has been giving opportunities to many directors after his comeback to Telugu cinema. He keeps going through many scripts and takes part in many narrations whenever he is not shooting. In ten months, the actor released three films - Acharya, Godfather and Waltair Veerayya. He is currently busy with the shoot of Bhola Shankar, which is being directed by Meher Ramesh and has Keerthy Suresh playing his sister on screen while Tamannaah Bhatia is playing his leading lady. This proves the actor is not going to slow down any time soon.

The news about Sushmitha Konidela producing a film with her dad Chiranjeevi has been doing rounds for some time now. Now, as per the latest report, the project has been finalised and it will be going on floors soon. Now, the news has been confirmed and what's special is that none other than PS Mithran who made the super hit film Sardar with Karthi has been confirmed to direct this film. Chiranjeevi is said to have liked the script narrated by BVS Ravi and gave the nod. This will be the first time that Mithran will direct the megastar.

PS Mithran is someone who works on scripts and stories that talk about reality and something that sounds so interesting and good as his previous films is what Chiranjeevi needs right now. And his collaboration with Mithran itself promises that there is going to be another blockbuster in the coming years and its box office collections are going to be earth-shattering.

Sushmitha has been working as a stylist for Chiranjeevi's film and she recently started a production house called Gold Box Entertainments. She has made a few web series. Her first feature film, Sridevi Shoban Babu was released last month and ended as a big flop at the box office. She will soon be announcing her project with Chiranjeevi.