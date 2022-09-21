After the debacle of Acharya, Chiranjeevi is facing trouble with his next release Godfather. Despite a cameo appearance from Bollywood star Salman Khan, the film is reportedly struggling to find distributors in the Telugu market.

According to the buzz, the makers of the film have quoted Rs 85 Cr for the rights but in turn warm response from the distributors. Meanwhile, there is also a buzz that the makers are planning to release the film directly. The actor's last release Acharya was a complete dud at the box office inspite of an extended cameo from Ram Charan leaving huge losses for distributors.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, which was also the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj. The political thriller also stars Nayantara, Biju Menon, Satyadev, and Murali Mohan in key roles. The film is set to open in theatres on October 5. It will face competition from Nagarjuna's action drama, The Ghost, which is slated to hit the screens on the same day. The OTT rights of Telugu and Hindi haven sold to Netflix for Rs 57 Cr.

The team has plans for a grand pre-release event in Anantapur and Mumbai which will also be attended by Salman Khan. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, Godfather is all set to hit the screens for Dussera, on October 5. The film is an out-an-out political thriller, and will also touch on the subject of the hypothetical Illuminati, a group of shadow people who are indirectly controlling the entire world.