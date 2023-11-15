Raja Kumari, the renowned US singer, recently marked her Diwali festivities in India, gracing the celebration alongside some eminent names from the Indian film industry. Among the luminaries present were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Lakshmi Manchu, making the occasion an illustrious affair.

However, what stirred excitement among fans was the electrifying dance duet between Raja Kumari and Chiranjeevi to the rhythmic beats of her chart-topping song, the Jawan title track. A video capturing Chiranjeevi's spirited dance moves alongside Raja Kumari set social media abuzz, earning adoration from their followers.

Taking to Instagram, Raja Kumari shared glimpses of the Diwali bash held in Hyderabad, expressing her heartfelt gratitude, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali." She cherished the experience of being surrounded by Telugu conversations and the warmth of true friendships. She specifically highlighted the memorable moment of dancing alongside the Megastar Chiranjeevi, expressing her joy at achieving this incredible vision board moment. The video of Chiranjeevi and Raja Kumari's dance garnered overwhelming reactions from fans. Their fervor and astonishment were palpable in the comments, praising the extraordinary fusion of cultures and Chiranjeevi's unparalleled energy at 68.

Meanwhile, netizens have been showering Chiranjeevi with praise for his dance video. One user marveled, stating "same mass, same grace," highlighting the consistent charm and grace in his moves. Another user wondered how he maintains such incredible energy even at his age. Meanwhile, a different user expressed that watching the boss's graceful performance makes them forget everything else. These comments reflect the admiration and astonishment that Chiranjeevi's dance prowess has evoked among viewers, emphasizing his enduring charisma and energy on the dance floor.