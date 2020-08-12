Chiranjeevi seems to have finally made his mind on his next movie. The Mega Star had spent two years on his mega-budget flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After the completion, he met many filmmakers and finally zeroed in on Koratala Siva's Acharya script before the lockdown halted the shooting of the movie.

Chiru was then in talks with Sujeeth of Saaho fame for the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. It now looks like the Megastar has put this project on hold. Reports say that the actor was not happy with the script.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi was approached by Meher Ramesh for the remake of Tamil hit movie Vedalam. Rumours are rife that the Megastar is impressed with the director's script. Hence, he has decided to take up this project.

A formal announcement on this proposed project is likely to be made on 22 August to coincide with Chiranjeevi's birthday celebration. Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments is producing the movie.

Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan's Vedalam was an action film written and directed by Siruthai Siva. It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan was also in talks to remake this flick in Tollywood.

On the other side, Chiranjeevi has asked VV Vinayak has work on Lucifer script. The actor wants to commence the shoot of the flick in 2021. After the completion of these movies, Chiru will be collaborating with Bobby of Venky Mama fame.