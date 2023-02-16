Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He is the torchbearer of the Telugu film industry and has a kind heart towards every single person whose bread and butter is Telugu cinema. After quitting politics a few years ago, Chiranjveei chose to make a comeback to cinema and this raised the expectations of many senior directors who badly needed a hit at the box office.

He made his comeback with Khaidi No.150 and gave a chance to VV Vinayak to prove his mettle once again. Looks like Chiranjeevi is continuing and repeating the trend of giving chances to flop directors.

Chiranjeevi is currently working on a film called "Bhola Shankar". This film is directed by Meher Ramesh and has Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh playing key roles. Meher Ramesh's last film was Shadow starring Venkatesh.

This film was released in 2013 and was a huge disaster at the box office post which Meher Ramesh did not direct the film. Ten years since then, Meher Ramesh is now back in the direction. Thanks to Chiranjeevi. Bhola Shankar is the official Teluu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Now, Chiranjeevi has given a chance to another flop director. Chiranjeevi is said to have given a nod to director Puri Jagannadh. The director's last film was Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger was released in five languages and emerged as a disaster that nobody saw coming.

Financers and distributors in the Telugu states almost attacked Puri Jagannadh for the losses that occurred to them. Puri Jagannadh had a lot of expectations for the film but unfortunately, there is nothing he could do. But now, Chiranjeevi has been given another chance to Puri Jagannadh to make a film with him.

As per the latest update, Chiranjeevi liked the story that Puri narrated to him and said yes to working with him. Now we have to wait to see if these directors manage to live up to the expectations of Chinranjeevi fans or not.