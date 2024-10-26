Padma Vibhusan awardee Chiranjeevi is a megastar in his own right, with more than 150 films to his name he has been able to touch the hearts and souls of millions of fans with his spectacular acting. Recently, the actor par excellence completed 50 years of working in the film industry and to commemorate this joyous occasion he took to his social media account to give his followers a special treat.

The actor posted a throwback picture of himself all the way from back in the time when he was in college and had been awarded the 'best actor of the college' in 1974.

In the caption, Chiranjeevi mentions, "First drama on 'Rangasthalam' ..Kona Govinda Rao's writing; First recognition as an actor ..That is being the Best Actor .. Encouragement beyond measure.1974 -2024 ; 50 years of acting." He further added, "Happiness beyond measure."

Chiranjeevi looked almost unrecognisable in the picture that he shared from the time he was pursuing his second year of B.Com in college. In the photograph, he is seen wearing a crisp shirt with glasses and sporting a thin moustache.

Music composer Harsha Vardhan Raaj commented on the post saying, "Star Star Megastar", on the other hand, actor turned politician Kushboo Sundar wrote, "You were born to be a star and be where you are today." Fans of course did not miss out on a chance to express their love for the actor, while one wrote, "One cinema one megastar", another wrote, "The one and only Legend of Indian Cinema."

Chiranjeevi who received the Padma Vibhusan earlier in January this year was seen in the film 'Bhola Shankar' last. He holds the record of having done 24,000 dance moves in over 537 songs across 156 films. In September 2024 he also went on to achieve a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as India's Most Prolific Film Star in the Actor/Dancer category. Chiranjeevi's fans and followers are all eagerly waiting for his next film release which is going to be 'Vishwambhara' which will be releasing in 2025.