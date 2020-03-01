Dil Raju is known as an ace producer and also as a distributor for many films in the Nizam region. Every time a big film is releasing, or if he finds that a film is going to have a good word of mouth, Dil Raju makes sure he bags its release rights. So once again, he has eyed to bag the rights of Chiranjeevi's next.

Popular for the message-oriented films he makes, Director Koratala Siva is currently busy directing Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is said to be have been titled Acharya Chiranjeevi. The minute their collaboration was announced, many biggies from the industry have come forwarded to buy the release rights of this film in various regions. So did Dil Raju. But looks like it did not work out for his this time.

The sources say that Dil Raju tried to acquire the Acharya Chiranjeevi's distribution rights for Nizam and Vizag area. But Koratala Siva did not want Dil Raju to get the rights and ignored him to help his close friends. The Nizam rights of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya were sold to Lakshman whereas Uttarandhra distribution rights were grabbed by Sudhakar. Both are the close friends of Koratala Siva.

Mahesh Babu to replace Ram Charan?

Speculations are rife that Mahesh Babu is roped in to play a key role in this film and to replace Ram Charan. An official confirmation on the same is awaited from the makers of the film. Charan is producing the film under Konidela Entertainments and has joined hands with Matinee Entertainments too.

Sonu Sood's name, and the news that he is going to play a key role in the film, are doing rounds on social media. Sonu Sood was last seen in Kajal Aggarwal's Sita, in which he played the lead antagonist. Sonu Sood is currently busy shooting for a Tamil film called Thamilarasan, which is an action drama directed by Babu Yogeswaran.