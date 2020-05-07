After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released, Chiranjeevi indirectly gave a green signal for narrations of scripts. So many seniors and young directors have formed a queue to try their luck and fortunately, some had made it by impressing the Megastar.

Chiranjeevi is currently looking forward to wrap up his Lucifer remake, which he has in his kitty, and a web series too. Also, the actor has recently revealed that he has given a nod to director Meher Ramesh also. Lucifer is said to be directed by Sujeeth Reddy of Saaho fame.

Well, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have bought the remake rights of the film like Driving License also. So, the Telugu remake of this popular Malayalam hit is also on cards.

On the other hand, the buzz is that Meher Ramesh is yet to narrate the script to Chiranjeevi and that he is working on the script. So, it is said that the actor might even hand him over the remake of Driving License, and any other projects if they have already bought the remake rights.

Chiranjeevi has a lot on his plate currently and fans are super excited to see their favourite actor, in his early 60s, coming forward to do a lot and give tough competition to the youngsters.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. There have been rumours that Kajal chose to walk out from the project but the manager of the actress denied those rumours. Ram Charan will also be seen playing a key role in this film. Kiara Advani might pair up with Charan again to play his leading lady in the film. If things go well, as per the plans, the films might release this year.