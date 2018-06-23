The audio of Karthi's upcoming movie Chinna Babu, the Telugu version of Tamil movie Kadaikutty Singam, will be launched on Saturday evening, June 23. The makers have planned for an event at CR Reddy Convocation Hall at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

Karthi's brother Suriya will be the special guest for the audio-launch event. The duo has already landed in town and offered prayers at Shri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple.

D Imman has scored the music for Chinna Babu and eight songs are said to be in the album. Recently, 'Chinanadhaani' track sung by Haricharan and Vandana Srinivasan was unveiled and it met with positive response.

Watch The Audio Launch Live

The audio release event will be streamed live online. Viewers can catch the action here:

The Tamil version of the album was launched on June 11 in the presence of the film's cast and crew. The songs in the album have rural flavour and the usage of native percussion instruments was one of the main attractions of the songs.

Chinna Babu is set in the rural backdrop and a family entertainer with mass elements. Karthi enacts the role of a farmer and it deals with the issues faced by the farmers.

Pandiraj, who has notable movies like Pasanga and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga to his credits, has directed the movie. Sayyeshaa plays the female lead in the flick, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bhanupriya, Ponvannan, Yuvarani and others in the cast.

Suriya has produced the movie on the banner of 2D Entertainment. It has Velraj's cinematography and Ruben's editing.