The estimated value of the Global Commercial Printing Market was $411.99 billion in the year 2020. It is expected to value around $472.35 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of about 2.24 percent between 2021 and 2026. The printing industry is expected to grow drastically in the upcoming five years. In the US alone its revenue crosses $174 billion and employs more than one million employees. The industry has some exceptionally talented minds like Chinmay Peshave, who is a senior technology expert in printing, paper manufacturing, coatings, and material science. He has been contributing substantially with his research and innovations for more than a decade. He consistently strives to discover improved solutions that surpass their predecessors.

Chinmay currently works as Subject Matter Expert at Apple Inc and utilizes his expertise in material sciences, coatings, and deposition techniques in the development and optimization of critical components. But it is his love for research that sets him apart in printing technology. A bachelor in Printing Engineering from India, his thirst for knowledge and desire to delve deeper into the intricacies of the industry brought him to pursue a Master's degree in Paper and Imaging Science and Engineering at Western Michigan University (WMU).

His thesis focused on printed RFID tags, a cutting-edge technology with numerous applications in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging. As a member of the Obama Administration's Nationwide Network, WMU played a crucial role in the Department of Defense's Manufacturing Innovation Institute for Flexible Hybrid Electronics. Dr. Joyce, Chinmay's advisor, led a project that received a significant grant of $874,418 from the state's 21st Century Jobs Fund initiative. Research in printing functional inks on paper offered the possibility of lightweight, thin-film electronic devices that increase the value of the product and reduce the overall cost of device implementation. One example of such technology is the printing of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags directly to packaging materials. For his contribution to these unparalleled research initiatives, Chinmay received the prestigious "Graduate Research and Creative Scholar" award for his outstanding work and contributions to the Paper and Chemical Engineering department at WMU.

In 2011, Chinmay joined Imerys, a prestigious Mineral Processing Company as a Research Scientist. He continued to show his exceptional brilliance in research in his core field. He conducted research on mineral fillers in various applications, including polymers, rubber, plastics, and paper coatings for packaging and other applications. His focus on surface-treated mineral fillers in polymers and rubber brought about transformative changes in the field. He conducted pilot scale trials utilizing various milling and surface treatment technologies to achieve optimum pigment properties. This enabled the launch of three new calcined clay products and the development of new applications for hyper platy kaolins. The impact of Chinmay's research work had significant commercial implications. The new product development initiatives generated more than $600k in revenue.

He also filed patents for Coating Composition and Coated Paper and Coated Paperboard 16422166, and four other patent applications to support the strategic commercialization of new kaolin and surface treated kaolin products for new applications, which demonstrate his commitment to pushing the boundaries of material science and driving forward the industry's progress.

His expertise in the field has found recognition in the industry. He is accepted as a professional of repute for his outstanding brilliance and contribution to the industry. Chinmay participated in the AMI Chemical Recycling conference in March 2023 in a panel discussion on advanced recycled materials and how they can help end users meet targets on recycled content. He was also invited to Globee Awards as an industry expert to judge for the Golden Bridge Awards, a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence in business and innovation across the globe. The awards honor talented individuals who have significantly contributed to their respective domains.