A group of Chinese soldiers wearing civilian clothes drove inside Koyul village in Demchok sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where they wanted to stop the Tibetan refugees from celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6. The Chinese officials reportedly drove SUVs in Ladakh division of Jammu and Kashmir where some Tibetans were hoisting Tibetan flags.

The Chinese officials wanted to stop the refugees from hoisting the Tibet flags and stop the celebrations, according to reports. Official sources told the News18 that since LAC is not properly demarcated, it has led to a differing understanding of Chinese and Ladakh territories. The Chinese authorities reportedly lodged a strong protest against the celebration of Tibet Day which they perceive as a ploy to divide the territory.

The Indian Army personnel stationed at the spot did not let the Chinese proceed further and assured them that the matter would be resolved amicably. By then, the Chinese had entered 1.3 kilometres into the Indian territory. Some officials, however, claimed that the Chinese had entered 5 kilometres into the Indian territory and were sent back by the Indian Army.

However, another version of the incident, which has come to light, stated that the Chinese didn't cross the LAC but held the protest inside their territory showing banners that protested against Tibet Day celebrations. The banners, according to officials, called for banning all the activities which were designed to split the Tibet.

"On July 6, some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes arrived in two vehicles when the Ladakhi villagers were celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday. They then showed them banners and waited there for 30-40 minutes but did not cross the Line of Actual Control," the sources told the PTI.

Since the 2017 Doklam standoff between India and China, when the armies on both sides were engaged in skirmishes for 73 days, there have been multiple reports of Chinese incursions along the disputed LAC which the Indian Army has been able to stop.