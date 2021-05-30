Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several medical experts, world leaders, and even conspiracy theorists have been accusing China of creating the Covid virus in the laboratory. Now, an explosive new study has suggested that Chinese scientists have intentionally developed coronavirus. The study report also shockingly reveals that Chinese scientists used reverse engineering technology to make the virus look like it evolved naturally from bats.

Study report to be out soon

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen had primary evidence of retro-engineering coronavirus in China since last year, but their findings were ignored by academics and major medical journals. And now, the duo is all set to release their study report, which could have global implications.

The study report states that the possibilities of Covid-19 originated naturally are very low. During their research, the duo came across unique fingerprints that suggested the manmade origin of the pandemic. The telltale clue was the presence of a row of four amino acids in the Covid carrying virus.

"The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it," Dalgleish told Daily Mail.

Coronavirus could be manmade

Dalgleish and Sørensen added, "A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened."

Recently, a team of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom has demanded a fresh probe into Wuhan lab leak theory. The team including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center claimed that theories surrounding the accidental release of Covid from a lab and zoonotic spillover are still viable.

Chinese virologist Dr. Le-Meng Yan had also claimed that coronavirus was intentionally released from the laboratory as a bioweapon.