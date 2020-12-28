According to latest reports, a Chinese citizen journalist who was held since May for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled was set for trial Monday.

This comes almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan to face up to 5 years in jail

Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, could face up to five years in jail if convicted of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak, as per AFP reports.

Zhang Zhan visited Wuhan in February and reported her experiences on social media. She criticised the government's response to handling the Covid-19 pandemic in her essays that include denouncing strict lockdown.

