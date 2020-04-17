The Chinese city of Wuhan, the ground-zero of novel coronavirus epidemic, has reported a 50 per cent increase in its death toll due to the deadly virus infection. The total cases in the city rose to 3,869 although doubts still remain on the accuracy of the data released by the country.

China denies 'false claims'

While China, on the other hand, keeps declining the accusations by other nations on the're-birth' and widespread of the coronavirus for the second time, even as the number of cases testing positive counts.

Wuhan had the first-ever case reported on Covid-19 in the world. The government had relaxed the imposed restrictions in the country and the Chinese economy was underway to replenish when the large scale reports on 'new' Covid-19 cases were reported.

But, incorrect reporting, delays and omissions on the details of the confirmed cases have been reported on the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

China on Friday denied Western suggestions it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, the government also rejected US allegations that it has an overly cozy relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the communist government's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, there has never been a cover-up on the outbreak in the country and that the government "never" allows cover-ups.

Zhao claims that the toll's surge is the result of "statistical verification to ensure accuracy" and that the revision is common international practice, according to the report to Reuters.

Trump expresses scepticism

Following the widespread speculations on the death count, the Chinese government, in its recent release on Friday stated that its national death toll was near to 4,632.

To add up the speculations, US President Trump has also expressed scepticism about its previously declared death toll of about 3,000.

"Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China, and that they have a certain number of cases and a certain number of deaths; does anybody really believe that?" asked Trump on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wuhan cited several reasons for the missed cases, including the insufficiency of testing and treatment facilities. Although Wuhan's total number of cases was revised up by 325, the officials suggest that some of the new deaths had been recorded as cases but not confirmed as fatalities.

Initially, the virus had spread in China after emerging a Wuhan food market whose merchandise reportedly included exotic wild animals sold for human consumption.





