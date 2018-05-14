Chinas First Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier Begins Maiden Sea Trial

Chinas first domestically developed aircraft carrier left its northeastern port of Dalian to begin its maiden sea trials on Sunday (May 13). and amp;nbsp;The unnamed carrier, which and amp;nbsp;was launched in April 2017, is the countrys and amp;nbsp;second aircraft carrier, and is an upgrade to the and amp;ldquo;Liaoning and amp;rdquo;, and amp;nbsp;a refitted Soviet Union-made carrier that that went into service in 2012. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Audioblocks Innovation