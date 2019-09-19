Being a chef is an honour for those who love to cook, blogging has become one of the trending niches to express your art of anything in which you are good at. Making her hobby as her profession, she came a long way.

Chinar Grover is a young 26 year old Food Blogger. She is a zealous foodie, diffident critic and an artist by heart. Extrovert and outgoing girl who loves to interact with people and know about their experiences. She poses a striking balance between her professional front as well as her personal front but as per the need of the hour she is pragmatic, practical and solely devoted to her passion. Love healthy food and a Die hard Pizza lover.

As an active social media user she has more than 55.6K followers on Instagram. Her Instagram handle and Facebook page are dedicated towards her passion of food blogging.

Her passionate attitude and a love for cooking and blogging makes her to set a benchmark and creating her own pace in cooking. We wish her all the best for her future.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.