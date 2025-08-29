Beijing has extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, set to take place later this month in Tianjin. The event is expected to bring together leaders from more than 20 countries, making it the largest gathering in the history of the SCO.

While the Indian government has not officially confirmed the Prime Minister's itinerary, there are indications that he may travel to China following a short visit to Japan around August 29. If confirmed, this would mark his first visit to China since 2018.

Relations between India and China have seen positive developments in recent months, marked by increased dialogue and collaboration. One of the most notable achievements has been the resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, a significant cultural and spiritual journey for many Indian travelers. In addition, India has restarted tourist visa services for Chinese nationals, opening doors for people-to-people exchanges once again.

High-level Indian officials, including the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister, and National Security Advisor, have visited China recently for discussions related to the SCO. These interactions reflect a growing emphasis on regional cooperation and shared goals.

The SCO, founded in 2001, has evolved into one of the largest regional organizations focused on economic and cultural collaboration. Its current members include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. With new members joining in recent years, the organization continues to expand its reach and impact.

As preparations for the summit continue, anticipation is growing around the opportunities it will bring not just for participating nations, but for fostering international understanding, connectivity, and progress. The upcoming event promises to highlight the importance of regional cooperation and the benefits of working together toward common goals.

