Days after 9 Chinese were killed in what China called a 'terrorist attack, Beijing suspended the work of Dasu Dam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). China has also fired all the Pakistani personnel, terminating their contracts with the company implementing the project.

A passenger bus detonated in the Upper Kohistan area of KP on Wednesday, killing 13 persons, including nine Chinese engineers. The bus was on its way to Dasu when the explosion occurred

In an official statement, the Chinese company CGGC that is implementing the project said, "Owing to the explosion attack on July 14th, 2021, which has caused extremely heavy casualties, CGGC DASU HPP Management has been forced to suspend the construction of the DASU Hydropower Project."

China called for an investigation

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project calls for the construction of a hydropower plant on a river near Dasu. China demanded on Friday that Pakistan bring the perpetrators of a "terrorist act" to justice. During a phone discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discussed the issue, emphasizing the necessity for Pakistan to "take all necessary measures" to investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Pakistan's interior minister, warned earlier today that the culprits of the Dasu bus explosion would be uncovered and prosecuted at all costs. He claimed a high-level probe into the incident was underway during a press conference in Islamabad. A 15-member Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan to investigate the Dasu blast, he added.