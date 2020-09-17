As tensions between India and China continue to rise, social media propaganda has been a nuisance, spreading disinformation about LAC conflict in eastern Ladakh. ET has discovered that thousands of such social media accounts exist with the sole purpose of spreading Chinese propaganda. But those practices haven't gone unnoticed as the Indian government is monitoring such malicious accounts.

According to the report, more than 2,500 social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are under the government's scanner. The IP addresses of those operating such accounts trace the origin to Pakistan, UK, Russia or China.

"Analysis revealed that the IP (internet protocol) address of the user was either in Pakistan, UK, Russia or China. In some countries where the social media is banned, it is being accessed through a virtual private network (VPN)," an official was quoted as saying.

Despite flagging the issue with respective social media companies and blocking accounts spreading disinformation, the banned accounts reappear by changing handle names and details in the bio-data. A large number of the handles were operating in Pakistan, the report found.

Adding fuel to India-China tensions

There was a spike in Chinese propaganda after August 29, when the Indian Army occupied strategic points on southern bank of Pangong Lake. The revelation comes only days after China's unlawful surveillance on India's top brass, including PM Modi, President Kovind, senior Congress leaders, judges, journalists and thousands of influential personalities.

Not too long ago, India had banned over 175 Chinese apps in the interest of national sovereignty. This was all while tense India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh.