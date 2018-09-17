The Asian leg of BWF 2018 season moves from Tokyo to Jiangsu as China Open — a World Tour Super 1000 tournament — is all set to get underway from Tuesday, September 18.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the prestigious tournament in India.

The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Tired Sindhu faces a stiff test

Former champion (2016) PV Sindhu is seeded third and she opens the campaign against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

The Indian shuttler, who suffered an early exit after a visibly tired performance against Gao Fangjie at Japan Open last week, has been handed a tricky draw in which she is likely to face fifth seed Chen Yufei in the quarter-final.

Sindhu, who seems to have been fatigued by the immense workload she had in the ongoing season, needs to find newer ways to keep herself motivated for the remainder of the season.

A good run at one of the biggest stages of world badminton might just boost her confidence.

Can rejuvenated Saina shine in Jiangsu?

On the other hand, unseeded Saina Nehwal is heading into the tournament having had some rest as she had skipped last week's Super 750 action in Tokyo.

The Asian Games bronze medalist will open her campaign against world number nine Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea in what seems to be the toughest draw for unseeded shuttlers in the women's singles circuit.

Saina starts the tie as a favourite, considering her 8-2 head-to-head record over Sung, who has been struggling to hit top form in the ongoing season.

The world number 10 and compatriot Sindhu may set up an all-India quarter-final. However, the former needs to overcome Sung and then Yufei in a potential second-round outing in order to reach the last-eight.

Both Sindhu and Saina have avoided Carolina Marin and Tai Tzu Ying as the in-form shuttlers have been drawn in the first-half.

Marin, sixth seed, and Tai, the top seed, may meet as early in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Tough draws for Srikanth, Prannoy

In the men's singles field, India's Kidambi Srikanth, seeded seventh, will open his campaign against unseeded Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

The Indian shuttler, who has been a shadow of his last season's self (23-10 in 2018), faces another tough test in China as he may run into Japan Open champion Kento Momota as early as in the quarter-final.

Srikanth has already lost twice to Momota (at Malaysia and Indonesia Open) this year and if current form is anything to go by, he needs to punch above his weight to even test the Japanese superstar.

Unseeded HS Prannoy, who defeated Asian Games champion Jonathan Christie in Tokyo last week, faces a stiff opening-round test against eighth seed Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, unseeded Sameer Verma takes on Srikanth-slayer Lee Dong Keun of South Korea in the first round.

If he manages to win the first-round, a second-round test against local favourite and sixth seed Chen Long awaits the young Indian shuttler.

