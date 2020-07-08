The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday announced the cancellations of the China Masters and Dutch Open from its revamped calendar for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BWF cancels two Super 100 tournaments

"Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year -- the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020," said the BWF in its statement.

"The Lingshui China Masters 2020 was rescheduled twice previously from its original slot at the start of the year (25 February – 1 March) due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020.

"Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The YONEX Dutch Open was due to take place 6-11 October in Almere, Netherlands."

Last month, the 2020 Swiss Open and the 2020 European Championships were both cancelled due to unavailability of dates for the two tournaments.

Meanwhile, the World Junior Championships, which was slated to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in September this year. The tournament will now be held from January 11-24, 2021. The event will be preceded by the World Junior Mixed Team Championships with the BWF scheduling it from January 11 to 16.