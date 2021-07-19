Pakistan harbouring terrorists is now backfiring as China keeps losing faith in the country's ability to protect its closest ally. The recent incident where nine Chinese engineers were killed triggered tensions between the two countries. Immediately after the incident, China suspended the work of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Dasu Dam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and fired all the Pakistani personnel, terminating their contracts with the company implementing the project, which was later withdrawn.

China loses faith in PAK

Now, things have taken turn for the worse, at least for Pakistan. As the construction work of the Dasu hydropower station in Pakistan continues, photos of Chinese engineers reportedly working on the project carrying weapons have been shared online.

The photos are proof that China no longer has confidence in security forces of Pakistan. According to sources, China has paid Pakistan Army for raising two divisions to provide security of CPEC.

China demanded investigation

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project calls for the construction of a hydropower plant on a river near Dasu. China demanded on Friday that Pakistan bring the perpetrators of a "terrorist act" to justice. During a phone discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discussed the issue, emphasizing the necessity for Pakistan to "take all necessary measures" to investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.