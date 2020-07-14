The Chinese government is reportedly creating pressure on families of soldiers killed in Galwan clash last month to not conduct burials and in-person funeral ceremonies. The US intelligence assessment claims that China considers the Galwan Valley episode a blunder and therefore the Beijing is not accepting that its soldiers have been killed. To cover up its 'blunder,' it is denying burials.

The families of soldiers who died in the Galwan clash have reportedly been told by the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs that they must forgo traditional burial ceremonies and cremate the soldiers' remains. Any funeral services of these soldiers should be conducted remotely and not in person, the US news reports said.

According to reports, this is an attempt by the Chinese government to erase any enduring reminders of the violent clash. The bloody brawl between the two sides took place late in the day on June 15. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty. India had accepted the death of its soldier and hailed them as heroes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the death of soldiers saying the sacrifice made by them is 'worth worshipping.'

China didn't acknowledge their side of casualties

On the other hand, China has not declared the number of causalities on its side even after one month of the incident. Moreover, reports suggest that the Chinese government is mistreating the family of the soldiers killed in the incident.

The violent face-off between the two sides took place after China tried to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in the eastern region of Ladakh. India has maintained that the face-off could have been avoided if China had followed the agreement at a higher level.

The US intelligence assessment believes that at least 35 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the clash. According to a news report, the family members of these Chinese soldiers are venting their anger and frustration on Weibo and other platforms.