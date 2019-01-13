Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is currently on his This is America tour with Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples. During his first stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Gambino debuted two new songs, "All Night" and "Algorithm". These two songs were for fans who had purchased tickets. According to a report in Complex Music, before starting the songs Gambino said, "This is some new shit I've been working on."

Donald Glover has already announced that all these appearances will be his "last Gambino tour ever". He further reinstated that statement last night while on stage. Childish Gambino had already released two summer songs previously in quick succession. "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer". He followed it up with his hit single video, " This is America."

It remains uncertain whether these two new songs will be a part of Glover's final album under the moniker Gambino. It may also be a means of announcing his new deal with RCA records. While no release date has been officially announced yet, "Summertime magic" was billed as "the first official single from Gambino's forthcoming debut album" through RCA.