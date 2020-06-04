The internet has always been a sort of microcosm of the world, in some ways it reflects society. Every once in a while when we lose the deep, and indulgent thought about what the internet represents we're left with some really strange phenomena.

#JusticeForChutki is trending and to the laymen and unsuspecting netizen, it seems like there's mobilisation against a grave injustice and a cause to stand up for. What it is instead actually is hilarity, Chhota Bheem's now married, but netizens and fans are heartbroken because he chose Rani Indumati instead of Chutki. We've not made a typing error, this is the truth.

#JusticeForChutki: The most hilarious trend you'll see today

Chhota Bheem is a much-loved cartoon, followed by kids in India. The fictional kingdom of Dholakpur has captured young minds for many years. But, as #JusticeForChutki there's been a lot of emotional investment in the story for a surprisingly large section of the population.

The internet is feeling betrayed today, and it's because Chhota Bheem, rather 'dhokebaaz' Bheem is getting married and it's not Chutki, his childhood best friend. Instead, the character will be marrying the princess Rani Indumati. Not quite the fairytale ending fans wanted.

Many have been trending the #JusticeForChutki on Twitter with some of the funniest memes-

Chhota Bheem played with Chutki's emotions:

Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.



What were u doing the whole time wid chutki?



Celebrating Christmas?



Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times!



Chose money?#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XnX4KEn5Ys — Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020

Some are offended by Bheem's behaviour:

Major Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes here:

#Bhutki is couple goals, apparently:

Why makers why have u done this?



Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati

The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals ♥ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XtK0To3q4N — KK❤ (@_Happy_soul__) June 3, 2020

Chutki deserves better:

#JusticeForChutki



Chutki deserves a saccha ashiq like Nobita



Now i ship #NoTki pic.twitter.com/8irqfzaRFv — ∂σяυ кι ∂єєωαηι ? (@ArpaCasm) June 3, 2020

A song for the brokenhearted:

Maari gayi hai bheem ki mati

Because he left chutki for indumati,



Darwaze pe lagana chahiye lock and key

I support our Queen Chutki



Didn't expect this from you bheem

Bhul jao laddo ab khao tum sirf neem #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/o6BV0I1yTD — ???????? ????????? ??? ???? (@screwedinsane) June 3, 2020

If we were to compare:

#JusticeForChutki

Bheem if this can't convince you then only RA-GA deserves Chutki... pic.twitter.com/NrnAjXcSPE — Hunny? (@_Sugarr_Rush_) June 3, 2020

She was a poem and he couldn't read it:

#JusticeForChutki



She was a poem. He couldn't read it. pic.twitter.com/VqogQ2AoCc — Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) June 3, 2020

Everybody who stumbled across the trend and wondered if they were seeing things:

When #JusticeForChutki is Trending On Twitter

Le Coronavirus to God : pic.twitter.com/mB2KfMqIbF — Don't Get Offended ?? (@ig_sarcasm) June 3, 2020

This teaches us something, the internet has no priorities and never take a trend at face value. You have been warned.