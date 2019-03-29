India's most iconic and popular animation character "Chhota Bheem" has been upgraded to become more stylish and powerful. With killer Kung Fu moves and a great amount of fun as its driving force, Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D, releases in theatres on May 10, 2019.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and Binayak Das and produced by Green Gold Animation, the producers have partnered with Yash Raj Films to give the film the widest ever release for an animation title in cinemas across India. You can catch a short glimpse of this epitome of excitement.

The film is set in China and this time Bheem and his friends set out on an adventure in the Land of the Dragon to participate in the biggest Kung Fu competition of the world. However, the capturing of the princess by China's arch nemesis Zuhu hinders the competition as Bheem is called upon to rescue the princess.

Director Rajiv Chilaka, CEO and Founder of Green Gold Animation, says, "Children's favourite animated character is coming soon on big screens in 3D on May 10th. Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka is an amalgamation of team effort and hard work over the last couple of years. We hope our audiences enjoy the film and we wish to make an impact about the quality of Indian Animation throughout the world. Green Gold Animation has left no stone unturned in creating this enthralling feature and we are proud to present our work to the world."

Watch the trailer here: