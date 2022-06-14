TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same, shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a set of four pictures where she is wearing a yellow coloured gown. In the first picture, she is flaunting her scar post the surgery with her back facing the camera.

She also shared a small note in the caption, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you'll never see the ones etched on the bearer's soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar� there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!"

She further mentioned in her note, "But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman's assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I'll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!"

She concludes her post by saying that she is proud to be a cancer survivor having come out bravely by defeating the illness, "They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor."