Cheran has failed to make it to last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as he is evicted from Kamal Haasan-hosted show a week before the grand finale. He is the 10th contestant to be out of the reality show after Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Madhumitha, Abhirami, Kasturi and Vanitha Vijayakumar.

This week, Cheran, Losliya, Kavin and Sherin were in the danger zone. The online polls had indicated that there was tough fight among the four over the eviction. In the end, the National Award winning filmmaker could not earn higher votes than the other nominees for his survival in the reality show.

His Journey:

Cheran is the most popular name among the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3. His popularity did not automatically make him a favourite among the viewers, but his genuine and honest character impressed the viewers.

However, Saravanan, Kavin and Sandy ignored him from the day one although he tried to befriends with them. He garnered sympathy from the viewers when Meera Mitun made allegations of manhandling her and she failed to apologise despite Kamal Haasan exposing her lies.

Further, the 48-year old gained sympathy after Losliya snubbed him for Kavin. All these factors worked in his favour and he did his best in all sincerity to reach till this stage.

Meanwhile, Kavin, Losliya, Mugen, Sandy, Sherin and Tharshan have entered the last stage of the reality show. However, two contestants are expected to be shown the door before four inmates will fight for the final battle in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 for the trophy along with Rs 50 lakh prize on 29 September.

Fans Reaction:

Sumathi Selvaraj: Vijay tv, are you playing with Tamil people emotion, by evicting Cheran sir??

BB is totally stupid show. I stopped watching..

#PeopleChoiceNotKavin

Alisha: humble request to all celebrities /wanna be celebrity. Please don't enter BB Tamil and waste your precious time n energy. This is not a place to exhibit your talent

#PeopleChoiceNotKavin

rajki: bye bye BB ... not at all worth to watch anymore. watched BB only for Cheran Sir. Cheran you WON many hearts already. I feel that your exit is good ... you are just greater than anyone in the house. Will miss you and all the best Appa. #BiggBossTamil3

@directorcheran

aki_1920: Sir, Most of the audience are not voting for kavin but he is still in the show. please take action and check what's happening. We need justice for our votes. Most hated contestant kavin.