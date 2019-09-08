Cheran is eliminated from the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 after Fathima Babu, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kasturi Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, Mohan Vaidya and Abhirami Venkatachalam, but has been sent to the secret room.

There were four others like Cheran, Sherin, Losliya and Mugen in the danger zone. In the polls conducted over the elimination this week, it was predicted that Losliya would be out of the reality show, but the viewers were in for a surprise when it was revealed that Cheran was being shown the door.

Cheran is the biggest among the contestant (in terms of popularity) to be part of the show this season. Throughout the journey, he had impressed the viewers with cool and composed nature. He never indulged in back-biting acts nor spoke ill about others which was the the highlight of his stay in the game.

On the flip side, his silence at crucial times and unable to raise his voice against senior names like Vanitha Vijayakumar did not go well with the viewers.

With Cheran entering the house, he is assured of another 14-day stay. It means he will almost come closer to the grand finale which is expected to be held in the last week of September.