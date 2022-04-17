Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: April 17

Venue: MCA, Pune



In the 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. With four wins out of five matches, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat are sitting right at the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai are positioned at the second last place with only one victory out of five fixtures.

Gujarat Titans played five matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won four matches while Chennai Super Kings also played five matches in this season where they managed to win only one game. Gujarat Titans played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they lost the game by 37 runs. Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar smashed 87 runs and 43 runs respectively for Gujarat Titans in that game. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore where they won the game by 23 runs. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube stacked 88 runs and 95 runs respectively for Chennai Super Kings in that game.

Pitch report:

The track and conditions at MCA stadium in Pune are quite different from what the venues in Mumbai offer. The dew is less likely to impact the game here; hence batting first would be an ideal choice. Also, three of the five IPL 2022 matches have been won by the team batting first at this venue.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Rashid Khan needs one more wicket to become the fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

2 – Ambati Rayudu needs to score two more runs to reach the milestone of 4000 runs in the IPL.

10 – Runs needed by Dwayne Bravo to reach 1000 runs for CSK in the IPL. He will become the second player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets for CSK, after Ravindra Jadeja.

3 – Sixes needed by Dwayne Bravo to reach 50 sixes in the IPL. He will become the fourth overseas player to the milestone for CSK after Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Dwayne Smith.

6 – CSK have won six out of their last seven IPL matches at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary