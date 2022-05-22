The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall for the next 48 hours in Chennai and its suburbs.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain over some areas in the city and suburbs with the skies turning partly cloudy, with below normal temperatures.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city and suburbs was pegged at 37 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees, respectively.

The IMD also said that the present weather condition is likely due to upper air circulation and convective activity.

The temperature in Tamil Nadu, according to meteorologists, will increase by a degree or two by the end of May due to the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.