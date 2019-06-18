In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a group of college students climbed and sat on top of a moving bus while celebrating 'Bus Day' in Chennai. The students who were in huge numbers were also hanging out from the window bars.

Here's a spine-chilling video of the incident which shows several students falling off an overcrowded bus:

#WATCH College students in Chennai sit & climb on top of moving buses and hang from window bars of a bus during Bus Day celebrations, yesterday; Police detained 24 students in connection with the incident. pic.twitter.com/TI77ogTNxc — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

At least 24 students were reportedly detained from Pachayappa College by the Chennai Police. In the name of celebrating the city's infamous 'Bus Day', these students engaged in unruly activities, harassing co-passengers and disrupting the on-road traffic on Monday, June 18.

The police have reportedly asked the college authorities to take action against the students involved in the dangerous stunt.

The video, which was shared by the netizens, showed around 30 students falling off the roof of the moving bus and almost came under the wheels as the driver applied brakes.

However, no one was seriously injured at the time of filing the report.

What is Bus Day?

An annual tradition celebrated in Chennai - Bus Day - during which students barge into overcrowded public buses and climb on top of the moving bus. These kinds of celebrations not only harass passengers but also disrupt the flow of traffic. However, back in 2011, the Madras High Court had imposed a ban on the celebrations but despite the ban, students continue to indulge in such activities every year.