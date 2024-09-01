The streets of Chennai were recently transformed into a roaring spectacle as the second round of the Indian Racing Festival kicked off. The iconic stretch of Island Grounds was converted into a street night circuit, marking a new era for motorsport in India. The event saw more than 40 drivers vying for the top spot, setting a new benchmark for the sport in the country.

The unique street circuit layout, coupled with the exhilarating energy of the night race, promised an unforgettable finale. The drivers took a track walk across the 3.5 km street circuit on Saturday, mastering the challenges of the technical bends and getting a feel of the thrill and the fast lanes. The unanimous approval from the drivers was a testament to the track's appeal.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited, expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for their invaluable support in ensuring the circuit's safety and security. We are thrilled and poised to make history on the streets of Chennai this Sunday, he said.

For many drivers at the Indian Racing Festival, this was their first-ever night race. The practice on Saturday offered them a much-needed experience and an exciting opportunity to showcase their adaptability and skill. Each team embraced the challenges of the track, mastering the unique conditions, including the wind directions and its impact, and demonstrated optimum tyre management ahead of the maiden street race.

Among the participants was India's Ruhaan Alva, a teenager from Bengaluru representing Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Alva, who had an impressive outing in Round 1 last weekend at the Madras International Circuit, said, "It will be fun as the track looks super challenging, pretty high speed with some nice chicanes as well. The night race is new for me, and I am really looking forward to it. It's going to be a hot weekend, so the tyre degradation is something we will have to take care of. The low grip on track compared to what we are used to, makes it important to take care of the tires."

The event also attracted notable attendees, including former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who arrived to witness the Indian F1 Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 rounds taking place on the Chennai circuit. We have come for the racing. I have come to see that, Ganguly told the reporters.

The Indian Racing Festival's Night Race Circuit is a significant milestone in the history of Indian motorsport. It not only showcases the country's capability to host such large-scale events but also highlights the growing interest and participation in the sport. The event is a testament to the potential of motorsport in India and sets the stage for more such events in the future.

The night race also signifies a shift in the traditional format of motorsport events, introducing a new element of thrill and excitement for both the drivers and the spectators. The high-quality lighting, the historical monuments providing the perfect backdrop, and the unique challenges of the street circuit all contribute to making this event a landmark in the history of Indian motorsport.