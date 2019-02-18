A beleaguered Chelsea welcomes Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on February 18.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between Chelsea and Manchester United will start at 7:30 pm local time and 1 am IST (Tuesday).

Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Chelsea vs Manchester United preview

While Chelsea comes into this game on the back of a victory, their form has been patchy in the recent past. Manchester United, on the other hand, is going into the game on the back of a defeat but that was their first reversal since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

But Solskjaer's train seems to be hitting a few roadblocks at the moment as in the 0-2 at the hands of PSG on Tuesday, he lost two of his primary attacking weapons in Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. The two front men, along with Marcus Rashford, had formed quite an allegiance and had been causing problems on the counter against big teams away from home. But the absence of the two affords opportunities to the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to regain their mojo.

The Red Devils will also miss the defensive duo of club captain Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian. Chelsea though has a near full-strength squad to pick from with the exception of Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is doubtful after sustaining a back injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature on the bench while the likes of Eden Hazard and new signing Gonzalo Higuain will be responsible for scoring goals.

The mention of Hazard always brings along Ander Herrera and Solskjaer will hope that his Spanish midfielder can deal with the Belgian at Stamford Bridge. If Hazard is neutralised, United will have a fantastic chance of progressing to the semi-final and augmenting the already mounting pressure on Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Probable XIs

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Maros Alonso; Jorginho, N'golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Willian, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

