Chelsea host Liverpool in a much-anticipated Premier League 2018-19 encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 29.

When is the match and how to watch it online

The Premier League tie between the early pace-setters will be played from 5:30 pm local time and 10 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Liverpool

The two heavyweights are meeting for the second time in a week after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Liverpool in Carabao Cup at the Anfield on Wednesday.

The Blues managed to knock Liverpool out and snap Jurgen Klopp's perfect record this season, thanks to Eden Hazard's stunning late winner.

Maurizio Sarri's men will be hoping to repeat the feat, this time at home in today's league clash. With a win, the Blues, who are sitting third with 16 points, will be able to leapfrog leaders Liverpool to the top spot of the league table.

Both teams have remained unbeaten in the league season but Klopp has another perfect record to maintain as the Reds have won all their six games so far.

Klopp, who fielded a weakened unit on Wednesday, will be hoping their star players step up and rise up to the daunting challenge at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are likely to be without their record signing Virgil van Dijk as the defender is yet to recover from an injury he picked up during their 3-0 win over Southampton last week. Dejan Lovren is all set to partner Joe Gomez in the central defence for the visitors.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum will return to the side after missing the Carabao Cup defeat.

Game against Chelsea not children's birthday: Klopp

A good show at the Bridge will help boost Liverpool's confidence ahead of what is going to be a hectic week for them. Klopp's men travel to Napoli for the midweek Champions League clash and return to face Manchester City at home next Sunday.

"Before we started it was clear that a game against Chelsea at Chelsea will not be a children's birthday or whatever, that's pretty intense," Klopp said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Then we go to Naples which is a tough place to go and then Man City coming. It's an interesting month, to be honest. But so far, so good and the boys are fully in it and ready to go."

On the other hand, Hazard will be key to Chelsea's chances as the Belgian star has been in fine form. The winner he scored midweek should boost his confidence for the big-ticket clash.

Nonetheless, Chelsea cannot afford to take Liverpool lightly and have to be switched on in the midfield and at the back, given the Reds' efficiency to decimate teams on the counter. With revenge up for grabs, the visitors will be keen on proving their league dominance at their oppositions' backyard today.

Team News - Predicted playing XIs

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea vs Liverpool - TV Guide