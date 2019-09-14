"Food" what seems to be an effortless task is actually a ravishing craft. It's not everyone's cup of tea to cook magnificent food, it prerequisite a lot of zeal and benevolent to prepare a food worth tasting. We have numerous renowned chefs from across the globe that concoct the real magic by presenting their dexterity in the form of food. One of them is the youngest and most successful chef Daniella Abraham aka Chef Danie.

Daniella Abraham is a young 25 year old Florida native living in the heart of South Florida—Miami. She is a culinary architect with an astounding voyage from being a four year old kid to an international chef. She was only four, when she endeavour her hands in kitchen, what makes her even more agog to go ahead in this niche. Her skills made her the top notch chef in her high school, pursued her studies at the world renowned Le Cordon Bleu. She had worked with many renowned restaurants and was splendid in infusing her dishes with not only great flavors but the influences of her parents' homeland's—Haiti and the Dominican -Republic.

Have a good network she has collaborated with many renowned celebrities. Some of her clients include Antonio Banderas, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Miami Heat 2X NBA champ Mario Chalmers, NFL Super Bowl champ Bryant McKinney, Hip Hop artist Pitbull and many more.

Her work takes up an elevation three years back when she prepared an alcoholic Ciroc Cake that made her even more admirable for her craft. Chef Danie uncease to cater for private events, album release parties, birthday celebrations and more. But still she is a pro chef of Miami. Commendable skills with amazing voyage she has set a benchmark. We wish her Good luck.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.