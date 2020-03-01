Ever since the emergence of social media platforms, celebrities have come closer to their fans. It has become easier to experience the feel and look for a movie before it hits the theatres. Bollywood diva Kiara Advani has been pretty active on her social media when it comes to sharing pictures and giving updates about her movies to her fans. With her upcoming project with Kartik Aryan, we have been getting a glimpse of the ongoing shoot in Jaipur. The duo will be soon seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Recently the Love Aaj Kal 2 fame Kartik Aryan shared a romantic picture with Kiara Advani with a funny caption. He wrote, "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein (sic)". Where Kiara and Kartik can be seen all gushed up in each other's arms, they surrounded by girls with their hair flipped to the front. To this hilarious yet scary picture, Kiara playfully replied, "Aamhi Je Tomaar, Baaki Sab Bekaar (sic)".

Not only the actors, but director Anees Bazmee has also been sharing a lot of behind the scenes pictures of the movie. Expressing his love for filmmaking and direction, he posted on his official Instagram handle that, "I love what I do because everyday brings something new, always keeping you on the move. Taking call from the Director's chair is not as easy as it seems but it's made easy by this amazing team on the set in Jaipur for #BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Along with Kartik and Kiara, stars like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in pivotal roles. While talking about Tabus's role in the movie, Anees told PTI, "I so wanted to work with Tabu and this role was apt for her. I offered the role, which I felt will suit her stature as a performer. It is not a special appearance, but an important part. It is too early to talk about it in detail. My attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything."

Make Way For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!!

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar is slated to release on July 31. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan was directed by Priyadarshan. Anees has claimed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is quite different from part 1 and it has few new elements. He said, "It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be. A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied."