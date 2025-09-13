Although as many as twelve FIRs have been registered against him for cheating people in the name of providing government jobs, a suspended teacher in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continued to deceive gullible individuals by luring them with promises of employment.

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir filed another chargesheet against the suspended government school teacher in Jammu, who is notorious for duping unsuspecting individuals by offering fake job opportunities.

The accused, identified as Jameel Anjum Mir, son of Nasir Ahmed Mir and a resident of Narayana Mohallah (Ustad Mohallah), Jammu, is already in jail in connection with another case.

"The suspended teacher has deceived a number of innocent people in the name of providing government jobs and collected crores of rupees through this fraud", a source in the Crime Branch told the International Business Times, adding, "As investigations progress, many new cases are coming to the fore".

Booked in 12 Cases of Cheating

According to the Crime Branch, Jameel Anjum Mir has been booked in a total of 12 cases for cheating individuals by enticing them with false promises of jobs in government departments. In the latest case, the chargesheet was filed against him for allegedly defrauding Rashid Manhas, a resident of Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. The complainant stated that he was duped of ₹10 lakh in cash and gold worth ₹5 lakh under the pretext of securing a government job.

Earlier, on August 26, a fresh FIR was registered against the same individual based on a complaint by Sobia Malik, wife of Abdul Kabir Bhat of Ward No. 1, Batote, district Ramban. According to the complaint, the accused cheated her out of ₹15 lakh in cash and 45 tolas of gold, valued at approximately ₹44.10 lakh, amounting to a total fraud of ₹59.10 lakh. The complainant stated that the accused had promised her a job as a professor or lecturer in the Education Department but never fulfilled his assurances.

The Crime Branch further confirmed that Jameel Anjum is a history-sheeter and has been suspended from service. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with another case. Authorities emphasized that a total of 12 FIRs have been registered against him for similar fraud involving fake job offers.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to trace additional victims who may have fallen prey to the accused's fraudulent schemes.

Accused Prepared Fake Appointment Orders

The accused prepared fake appointment orders and presented them to complainants, claiming that there were vacancies in the Excise, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), and Education departments.

He lured individuals by saying that the government was planning to appoint candidates holding graduation degrees, especially those from families with no prior government service and belonging to the middle-class strata.

Senior Superintendent of Police Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct an in-depth investigation into the case, the official said. He added that after the offence was established, the accused was formally arrested and is being subjected to sustained interrogation to elicit further facts and uncover the entire racketeering involved in government job-related frauds.

Perusal of the material on record reveals that the accused is involved in a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy whereby he impersonated himself as a person with high-level connections in the Civil Secretariat and Education Department.

He deceitfully induced the complainants and their families to pay large sums of money on the false assurance of providing government jobs. Forged appointment letters and other fabricated documents were supplied to bolster the fraud. The material collected during the investigation prima facie indicates that the accused is not only a repeat offender but has made crime a profession, with more than ten FIRs registered against him on similar allegations.