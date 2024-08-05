'Cheating, causing mental trauma, cruelty' : Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, thanks Mumbai Police for support

Popular television actor who rose to fame with Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. The two tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai.

After giving a ray of hope to several divorced and widowed women and men stating that love and life can be started again. The actor penned a beautiful note after she tied the knot with Nikhil. After getting married, Dalljiet shifted to Kenya with her son Jaydon. For a few months, Dalljiet took utmost care of Nikhil's daughters. She started a vlog with her husband. However, things didn't turn out the way it should have been.

A few months after her marriage she packed her bags and flew back to India citing personal reasons. Netizens speculated that the couple must have separated. This sparked the rumours of separation between the newly married couple. During that time neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil denied or confirmed the news.

However, in May 2024 Dalljiet Kaur publicly expressed her dismay over her husband Nikhil Patel's alleged extramarital affair and accused him of cheating.

Last week, Nikhil had landed in Mumbai with his girlfriend

Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel has landed in Mumbai with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar. Dalljiet was heartbroken upon seeing the pictures on social media. Dalljiet penned a lengthy note and deleted it soon after.

Dalljiet wrote, " Last year, last night, I had gathered all your family members for a surprise dinner at that Asian restaurant in London. Hosting that evening as your wife was exhilarating-though, at that moment, that's how you introduced me. After dinner, without revealing our destination, we drove to Beaconsfield for your birthday staycation. It had taken me days to finalise the hotel as l wanted it to be a special day for you. It was your first birthday after our marriage, and I was filled with excitement. Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, @niknpatel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don't think I'll ever understand.... you do what you do and THE WAY YOU DO IT. Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying "subtle art of caring a FU**" You have impressive ways to hurt me."

She added, "And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon... By the way Jaydon still calls you papa. It's a shame how I have to teach my 10-year-old to unlearn that emotion .. you got married to me in such a big way that my child can't just erase that memory like you have. So another notice on the way for this SN too?? I am sure your PR, Pa**, is all set."

Actor filed an FIR against Nikhil in Mumbai

As per indianexpress.com, the Agripada police in Mumbai booked Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel — the estranged husband of television actor Dalljiet Kaur — on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust after she accused him of ill-treating her son from her first marriage and causing her mental trauma by refusing to return her jewellery.

In her statement to the police, Kaur said she got married to actor and Big Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot in December 2009, and as the two did not get along well, the two got divorced in 2015. Since then, she has been staying with her son and earning a living from her acting career.

"In August 2022, I came across one Nikhil Patel through a dating app, who stayed in Kenya and worked as a chief growth officer in a finance company. Both of us introduced each other as single parents, after which we met in Dubai in September 2022," read the statement of the complainant.

Police said that Nikhil Patel's family came to India to meet the actress, following which they travelled to Nepal together where Patel proposed to her for marriage.

On March 18, 2023, the two got married and went on a honeymoon, following which they settled in Nairobi.

She has claimed that Nikhil Patel ill-treated her son. He would scold the minor for every small mistake, due to which he was scared of Patel," said an officer. "She has shared other instances of ill-treatment too, due to which there were constant quarrels between the couple and she returned to India in January this year," said an officer at Agripada police station.

"After I came to India, he shared a photo with one of his girlfriends on his Instagram account and when I asked him, he initially claimed that there was nothing between them. However, later he told me about his relationship despite being married to me," read the statement from Kaur.

Kaur said Patel sent a notice from Kenya, asking her to take her luggage.

Previously, Nikhil sent a legal notice to Dalljiet, accusing her of harassment. According to ETimes, he claimed that her social media posts accusing him of an extra-marital affair were defamatory under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India).

Dalljiet's FIRs under sections 85 and 316 (2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Dalljiet has lodged an FIR against Nikhil under sections 85 and 316 (2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)

What does Section 85 of BNS states, "Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty. — Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine."

Section 316 (2) of BNS states, "Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both."

On Saturday, Dalljiet took to her social media accounts and penned a note of gratitude to Mumbai Police. Her latest tweet read, "Thank you Jt Comm Of Police Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnatkant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & IO Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable for your efficiency. Thank you AGRIPADA PS for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country."