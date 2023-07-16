Renowned actor Esha Gupta is touted as one of the sexiest women in the world, the fashion icon has been part of various films with commercial success and has also been modelling for numerous brands. Recently, the actor made heads turn with her red-carpet look at Cannes Film Festival. Diva Esha never fails to charm her fans with her hot and sexy bikini pictures from her recent outings. Her Instagram feed is an amalgamation of fun, food, films, fashion and so on.

Esha Gupta drops a picture in black bikini from her recent outing

Esha Gupta often maximises hotness in her bikini pictures. Recently, Esha dropped a brand-new picture here in a sexy two-piece and set the internet on fire.

Esha raised the temperature in a sultry black bikini as she flaunted her cleavage. The actor didn't shy away from showing off her tanned skin. Esha Gupta captioned her bikini picture with as '☀️ Tan',

Netizens in no time flocked to her social media account and dropped heart and dire emoji.

A user wrote, "Burning the screen."

Another user didn't seem to like Esha's bikini picture. He mentioned, "Cheap way to gain attention..."

Esha slams trolls

Recently, Esha spoke about how she handles trolls.

As reported in News 18, Esha shared that initially, she was quite bothered by how people made negative comments on social media. Not only this but a few publications also wrote things about her that were not true. She recalled a recent incident when a journalist wrote unpleasant things about her, and she made him apologize for it and change what he has written. But Esha said that internet trolls are different, they do not have an identity, you will only see a username with few followers and no post, and you can not do anything about it." It takes years to understand and realize that these things do not matter," she added. Esha also shared her experience of using Twitter and how she left the platform to avoid negativity.

Let's take a look at some of her sultry and sizzling bikini pictures.

Work front

The actress was last seen in Aasharam 3 alongside Bobby Deol. Apart from this Esha also has a comedy project in hand which is directed by Sameer Karnik, and the cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty. She will also be seen in 'The invisible women&' with Suniel Shetty.