ChatGPT faced another massive breakdown on June 4. This was the second time that the American artificial intelligence service faced massive outage. The services were affected for millions of users and it was at 3PM ET that the services were resumed.

Statement from OpenAI

"We experienced a major outage impacting all users on all plans of ChatGPT. The impact included all ChatGPT related services. The impact did not include platform.openai.com or the API. This incident started June 4th at 2:15p GMT and was resolved June 4th at 5:01p GMT," OpenAI's official statement read. any on social media and channels like Reddit were quick to comment on how the outage impacted them.

Reactions

"Today is the day to consider how we depend on ChatGPT and why we shouldn't solely rely on ChatGPT," wrote a user. "Literally cannot upload pictures or even prompt it. It's starting to get on my nerves... It always happens right when I need to use ChatGPT as well smh. Have never had this issue in the past but three times in the past 2 weeks is insane," another user wrote.

"ChatGPT is down - time to move to AI Uncensored - it's better and more reliable," read a comment. "We can't go back now we demand our robots we paid for," another comment read. OpenAI failed to reveal the exact reason behind the outages but ensured everyone that it was operational once again.