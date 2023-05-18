ChatGPT creator warns about AI; Is the world in trouble?

ChatGPT creator and OpenAI chief executive Samuel Altman has warned that there are possibilities where technology could go wrong, and he wishes to work with the government to avoid such a scenario.

"My worst fear is that we, the field, the technology, the industry, cause significant harm to the world. If this technology goes wrong it can go quite wrong, we want to work with the government to prevent that from happening," said Altman, during a US Senate hearing.

During the hearing, Altman, who is now widely considered as the face of artificial intelligence said that regulating artificial intelligence is very much necessary.

"We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models," said Altman.

This is not the first time that Altman is issuing a warning regarding the usage of artificial intelligence. Earlier, during the launch of ChatGPT, Altman had cautioned that humans should be very much careful while using tools like ChatGPT.

"We've got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this. I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyber-attacks," said Altman.

Earlier in May, billionaire and the CEO of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet has claimed that the creation of AI and its development is very similar to that of an atomic bomb.

A few days back, a top expert has warned that unaligned superintelligence is as deadly as a dangerous asteroid approaching earth.

In a column written in The Time, Max Tegmark, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, talked about the necessity of taking abrupt actions to prevent the potential risks that could happen if AI dominates the planet.

According to Tegmark, many experts have wise plans to steer artificial intelligence in a safe direction. However, despite knowing the dangers associated with AI, concerns of these experts are being ignored.