Sudeeksha Bhaati, a19-year-old from Greater Noida, who studied in Babson College in Massachusetts, US, was killed in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

The teen was on her way to Bulandshahr riding her two-wheeler when the accident took place. She was back in India for her vacations. She was supposed to head back to US on August 20.

According to her family, Sudeeksha was travelling on the scooty from Dadri when two men on a motorcycle started following them.

Satyendra Bhaati, the uncle said, "The men were passing comments on Sudeeksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their bullet hit Sudeeksha's scooty and it lost balance. Sudeeksha died on the spot."

Sudeeksha, who was as studying in the US on a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore, was a promising student as she topped in her 12th exams from Bulandshahr district.

Body sent for post mortem, probe underway

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (city) said that the body has been sent for post mortem and a probe was underway.

Atul Shrivastava, a senior police officer in Bulandshahr said, "The police crew that went to the spot had questioned eyewitnesses who had stated the Royal Enfield Bullet was coming from the entrance and it all of the sudden stopped due to site visitors, which led to the accident. The physique of the girl was despatched for the publish mortem. At the moment when the accident occurred, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken about any harassment."

"How will daughters progress?": Mayawati demands action against culprits

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. She tweeted: "A promising student, Sudeeksha Bhaati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable.

"How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately."