Historic Charminar and Golconda Fort, the two major tourist attractions in Hyderabad, which were set to re-open from July 6, will remain closed as the coronavirus cases continue to spike in the GHMC limits.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials decided not to reopen the Charminar and Golconda Fort on Monday.

Earlier, the ASI said not more than 2,000 visitors would be allowed at the centrally protected monuments every day. The entry tickets for visitors were supposed to be sold online. No physical sale of the tickets will happen, the tourists can book the ticket on the ASI website.

A meeting was held before where Superintendent archaeologist (Hyderabad circle), Milan Kumar Chauley gave a final touch to the arrangements for re-opening of Charminar and Golconda Fort.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the last week of March to curb the spread of Covid-19, Charminar and Golconda Fort were closed for visitors.

Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad

Built in 1591 by Hyderabad's founder Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad. According to ASI data, about a lakh people visit the monument every month.

The majestic Golconda Fort was the capital of Qutb Shahi kings from 1518 to 1687. It also attracts thousands of visitors every day.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday announced that the Ministry of Culture and ASI have decided to open all the centrally protected monuments from July 6.

Only those monuments which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors, according to reports.

All the monuments will be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing and other health protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

