Days after Gujarat Police handed over conman Dr. Kiran Bhai Patel to the Union Territory Police for further investigation, the Srinagar Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against fraud who befooled higher-ups of the administration by impersonating himself as a senior officer in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Srinagar Police filed Chargesheet against conman Dr. Kiran Bhai Patel in the court of CJM Srinagar in FIR No: 19/2023 of PS Nishat. The Challan was filed in Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950.

Srinage Police further informed that he was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

"Chargesheet filed against Kiran Bhai Patel in the court of learned CJM Srinagar in FIR No: 19/2023 of PS Nishat. Challan filed in Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950. He is Lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar", Srinagar Police tweeted.

Handed over to J&K Police on April 2

After completing the investigation, Gujarat police on April 24 handed over the custody of Dr. Kiran Bhai Patel to Srinagar police for further investigation of the high-profile case registered against him.

Reports said that after completing the investigation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, the Gujarat police on April 24 handed over the custody of Kiran Bhai Patel to police station Nishat in Srinagar for further investigation of the high-profile case. Patel was sent to the Central Jail Srinagar as per the orders of a local here.

Conman Patel was handed over to Gujarat Police for investigation in other cheating cases. On the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar custody of cheater Dr. Patel was given to Gujrat Police after disposing-off the petition filed by the Crime Branch Ahmedabad.

M M Solani, Inspector of the Crime Branch of Gujrat Police filed a petition before the CJM Srinagar to take custody of Dr. Patel. The CJM ordered that the custody of the accused be handed over to Gujrat police.

Fake PMO officer hoodwinked J&K administration for three months

Impersonating as "Additional Director (Strategy & Campaign) in the Prime Minister's Office", the cheater managed to get Z-Plus security through forged means.

He also enjoyed all perks and protocols, including a bulletproof car and security cover besides other hospitality during his repeated visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Kiran Patel was on his fourth visit to the Kashmir Valley when he was nabbed by security officials from a five-star hotel in the Nishat area of Srinagar on March 2.

The fraudster as per reports had visited multiple places in Kashmir including Doodpatri in central Kashmir's Budgam district. At Doodpathri the fraudster was accompanied by an SDM rank officer. The cheater also met at least two Deputy Commissioners during his visit to the Valley.

According to reports, Patel was put under surveillance by J&K Police after inputs and alerts from New Delhi and the CID in Srinagar about his suspicious movement towards the end of February. He was trapped and arrested in Srinagar on his fourth visit.

An FIR number 19 of 2023 was registered by Srinagar police in Police Station Nishat reads "On 02-03-2023 reliable information received by Police Station Nishat has revealed that a fraudster namely Kiran Bhai Patel son of Jagdesh Bhai Patel resident of Gujarat has by virtue of criminal intention indulged in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir valley and by employing a high degree of forged means.