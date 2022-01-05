Amid heavy snowfall in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, nine flights to and from Srinagar International airport have been cancelled on Wednesday due to poor visibility so far.

There is complete chaos and confusion at Srinagar airport as travellers have reached the airport to catch their flights without knowing the status.

Officials said that nine-morning flights to and from Srinagar international airport were cancelled while two are delayed due to poor visibility. "As soon as the visibility improves, flight operation will be resumed", officials said.

Flights that have been cancelled

Indigo 137 to Delhi.

Indigo 6738 to Jammu.

Indigo 2015 to Delhi.

Indigo 2364 to Delhi.

GoFirst 358 to Delhi.

Gofirst 193 to Delhi.

GoFirst 267 to Delhi.

Vistara 611 to Jammu.

Air India 44 to Leh.

Amid continuous snowfall, 42 flights that were scheduled to operate to and fro from Srinagar international airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to poor visibility in Kashmir Valley.

Choas at Srinagar airport after cancellation of flights

There is chaos and confusion at Srinagar airport as hundreds of passengers turned up to catch their flights amid snowfall in Srinagar. Although authorities have announced cancellation of flights on social media, people thronged the airport to reach their destinations.

With most of the flights cancelled on Wednesday, the backlog of passengers stranded in Srinagar has increased.

A video has gone viral on social media in which travellers in huge numbers were seen gathered at Srinagar airport to catch their flights. People without maintaining social distancing were seen gathered at the same place.

The routine flight operations are also likely to be hit on Thursday as well with the weatherman predicting similar weather on Thursday as well.

People advised not to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway

After cancellation of flights, authorities have asked people to avoid travelling on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other link roads due to rain and snowfall on Wednesday.

Raining and snowing are going along the highway, the only thoroughfare connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, so authorities have issued the advice.

TRAVEL ADVISORY - In view of rain/ snowfall, people are advised to avoid travelling on Jammu-Srinagar Nat’l Highway and other link roads today in District Ramban. @diprjk @DisttRamban @DIPRRambandic — Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) January 5, 2022

Light to moderate snow/rain has occurred in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours. MeT department officials have said the weather is likely to remain cloudy and dry on January 6 and 7. MeT office has predicted improvement this evening but forecasted another heavy spell on January 7 and 8.

MeT department said that a significant decrease in precipitation was expected from today evening.

"Expect another (heavy to very heavy) spell during January 7-8th," tweeted the MeT department, adding, "People are once again requested not to venture in the avalanche-prone areas as our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall".